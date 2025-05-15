Shibden Head Primary Academy Pupils Meet Real-Life Heroes After Emergency Air Ambulance Visit

Pupils and staff at Shibden Head Primary Academy in Bradford witnessed real-life heroes in action recently when the Air Ambulance crew landed on the school grounds to save the life of a young pupil experiencing a serious medical emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident unfolded a few weeks ago when a younger pupil, Esme, suffered a severe epileptic seizure. Despite the best efforts of the responding land ambulance team, Esme could not be stabilised, prompting a call to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The helicopter crew, including highly trained paramedics and critical care specialists, landed on-site and delivered urgent treatment which, in the words of Esme’s mother, "saved her life."

The crew were also being followed by a camera team as part of the Air Ambulance: 999 documentary series, with the episode due to air in the coming weeks. Esme’s family gave full support for the footage to be used, hoping it will raise awareness of the vital, lifesaving work carried out daily by these emergency professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, pupils were invited to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Station to see the helicopter up close, meet the crew, and ask questions - turning a frightening moment into a valuable learning experience.

Shibden Head Primary Academy Headteacher Lucy Shaw with Esme

Esme has since made a full recovery and is now back at school, smiling and enjoying time with her friends.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance operates seven days a week, 365 days a year, with crews made up of pilots, technical crew members, consultant doctors and specialist critical care paramedics. They provide advanced medical care directly at the scene of emergencies, often making the difference between life and death.

Lucy Shaw, Headteacher at Shibden Head Primary School, said: “We are so grateful to the Air Ambulance team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They didn’t just save Esme, they supported the whole school community, by inviting our pupils to see the helicopter and talk with the team, they helped to reassure them and show that emergency services aren’t scary, they’re here to help.”