Shibden Head Primary Academy Pupils Meet Real-Life Heroes After Emergency Air Ambulance Visit
The incident unfolded a few weeks ago when a younger pupil, Esme, suffered a severe epileptic seizure. Despite the best efforts of the responding land ambulance team, Esme could not be stabilised, prompting a call to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The helicopter crew, including highly trained paramedics and critical care specialists, landed on-site and delivered urgent treatment which, in the words of Esme’s mother, "saved her life."
The crew were also being followed by a camera team as part of the Air Ambulance: 999 documentary series, with the episode due to air in the coming weeks. Esme’s family gave full support for the footage to be used, hoping it will raise awareness of the vital, lifesaving work carried out daily by these emergency professionals.
Following the incident, pupils were invited to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Station to see the helicopter up close, meet the crew, and ask questions - turning a frightening moment into a valuable learning experience.
Esme has since made a full recovery and is now back at school, smiling and enjoying time with her friends.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance operates seven days a week, 365 days a year, with crews made up of pilots, technical crew members, consultant doctors and specialist critical care paramedics. They provide advanced medical care directly at the scene of emergencies, often making the difference between life and death.
Lucy Shaw, Headteacher at Shibden Head Primary School, said: “We are so grateful to the Air Ambulance team.
“They didn’t just save Esme, they supported the whole school community, by inviting our pupils to see the helicopter and talk with the team, they helped to reassure them and show that emergency services aren’t scary, they’re here to help.”
Shibden Head Primary Academy forms part of Focus-Trust, a charitable primary school trust based in the North West of England and West Yorkshire that aims to provide great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve, and succeed.