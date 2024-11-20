Shining Stars: Bosses at Yorkshire nursery say they may be forced to close over stalled planning application

Bosses at a Barnsley nursery say they may be forced to close over a stalled planning application for its new premises.

Shining Stars nursery, based in St Helen’s school in Monk Bretton was given notice to leave the premises in June, so the school can use the site for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

Amanda Goodyear, the owner of Shining Stars, applied to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council for planning permission to transform a unit in the nearby Carlton Industrial Estate into a new nursery in July.

However, four months later, the nursery’s manager says the council’s delay in making a decision means they may be left without premises by their deadline of March 2025.

The council says it empathises with the nursery’s position, but has a number of concerns around the suitability of the site.

Nursery manager Katie Harris told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that without permission to open in the new unit, the setting may be forced to close – leaving 70 preschool children without a place.

She explained: “We’ve been working closely with an architect to get all the planning.”

However, Katie expressed frustration with the council’s response, stating that despite addressing concerns, the objections persist. “The council kept coming back and asking questions like, where are people going to park? How are the children going to play outside? I’ve got numerous emails back and forth from us and the architect to the council, answering all these questions.”

She added that although the nursery and parents had agreed to staggered pick-up and drop-off times to avoid congestion, as well as proposals for “more than enough parking spaces, the council has just been dead set on saying no.”

“It’s been a nightmare. We’re not hearing anything.”

The nursery also runs a food and clothing bank for local parents, short breaks for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities and healthy holiday clubs, which feed youngsters outside of term time who may not otherwise have a hot meal.

“You’re not only taking away 70 places, you’re taking away the bigger picture as well – supporting families,” added Katie.

“It’s not an affluent area where we’re based. It is got a bit of deprivation, and we do a lot for parents that need it.”

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “When our teams assess planning applications, we consider lots of factors to determine whether the application is suitable and appropriate.

“In this instance, the site is based on an industrial estate and has raised a number of concerns around the compatibility of it being used as a children’s day nursery. Due to the other businesses operating in the surrounding area, there are risks of noise and dust which could affect children and staff if the application was agreed.

“Similarly, we have concerns about the risks of existing businesses that operate HGVs and other commercial vehicles in close proximity to a nursery. This has the potential to introduce significant safety issues when picking up and dropping off children.