South Leeds Primary School Celebrates its 150th Anniversary in Style

Carlton Primary School is celebrating its 150th year in education and has revealed a full calendar of events to mark this historic milestone. The school will be hosting a series of exciting occasions that will conclude with a momentous street party for the entire community in the autumn of this year.

The school itself officially opened its doors on 27 October 1875, and has proudly provided an education to children in the local area ever since. Some of the original buildings of the school still remain on the site to this day. However, the site has since been extended several times over its long history to make room for the 350 children it can accommodate today.

The celebrations - which have the running theme of honouring the community history of the school - officially started earlier in February, with the school arranging a community coffee morning. The first event proved to be a huge success, with tickets selling out and seeing its school hall packed out with children, parents, and locals, all gathered to recognise the occasion.

Alongside coffee and cake, entertainment was provided with the school choir performing several songs for the event’s attendees. In addition, a raffle - which contained prizes donated from local businesses - was held and the school’s food ambassadors were also present, offering a helping hand by serving treats and drinks to guests from the local community.

Historic image of Carlton Primary School

This coffee morning is just the start of the school’s celebrations, and over the next few months the school will be following a programme of events including the ‘Carlton Flower Show’, an evening of ‘Dancing through the Decades’, a Summer Fayre, and lastly a highly anticipated street party.

Along with the variety of festivities, the school is to plant 150 trees, in honour of each year the school has been in service to the local community. Speaking about the celebrations, Mrs Millie Brook, the Headteacher of Carlton Primary School, offered these comments:

“Our 150th anniversary doesn't just mark an important occasion, but is also a testament to the continued and historic hard work and dedication of the teachers and staff - both past and present - at Carlton Primary. I couldn’t be prouder of this school.

“We’re all delighted that our celebrations have started out strong with our fantastic coffee morning - it was a huge hit amongst the parents and the local community. We also managed to raise £700 for school funds and we’re now even more excited to be hosting the remaining events! Our next function will be the ‘Carlton Flower Show’, and many of our teachers, staff, parents, pupils - and plenty of people from the wider community - have already expressed how much they’re looking forward to it!”

Carlton Primary School Head Teacher, Millie Brook, with pupils.

Alongside the anniversary, the school also has another positive to celebrate in its recent ‘Good’ Ofsted judgement, following the school’s assessment back in January of this year. The Headteacher, Mrs Brook, commented:

“The Ofsted report was of course a wonderful addition to a significant year for us. To be commended for how well we have ‘designed a curriculum that inspires pupils to learn’ and for how our ‘pupils are immersed in creative ways of learning’ fills me with great pride as a headteacher. I'm thrilled that not only are we making a difference for the next generation of young people, but also that our efforts are being recognised and celebrated.“