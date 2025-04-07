Specialist college inspiring adults to return to learning wins award

A Yorkshire-based further education college which specialises in supporting adults to achieve their ambitions has won a high-profile social mobility award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern College, based at Wentworth Castle, Stainborough, Barnsley, teaches learners from a wide range of backgrounds from across Yorkshire and further afield.

The college has just won the Liverpool Hope Prize; Outstanding Achievement for Social Mobility category of the Educate North Awards 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Educate North Awards recognise excellence and good practice at colleges, sixth forms and universities based across the North of England.

Diane Lawson, Assistant Principal for Student Experience, with Northern College’s Educate North Award.

Diane Lawson, assistant principal for student experience, Northern College, said: “Winning this award fills us with immense pride. It’s a powerful testament to the strength, determination and achievements of our students and the wonderful staff who support them.

“We understand how daunting it can be to return to education as an adult. It is a privilege to witness the life changing impact on our learners who show great courage, commitment and perseverance in overcoming significant obstacles and who inspire us every day.”

Northern College is the only adult residential college in the North of England and provides short community courses as well as academic and vocational qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students can study residentially or non-residentially. The starting point for many learners is the short community courses, which provide a stepping-stone to gain the confidence to progress to the next level qualification.

Northern College, based in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, is the only adult residential college in the North of England.

Some classes are taught during the evenings and weekends to fit around learners’ other commitments. The college is also growing its online course offer.

Most students are from South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire. The college receives funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

A significant proportion of learners overcome barriers to develop their skills and confidence and progress to further or higher education or employment after their studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the last academic year 2023/24, 78% of learners were unemployed when they joined the college and 56% had no qualifications above Level 1.

Student Rajinder Binji, 52, has a new lease of life and sense of purpose after joining Northern College.

However, 90% of learners progressed to a positive destination in 2023/24 such as continuing in education, starting paid employment, becoming self-employed or doing voluntary work.

Student Melissa Hall, aged 46, from Sheffield, is completing the Access to Higher Education in Healthcare Professions.

Access courses prepare adult learners, who do not have traditional academic qualifications such as A Levels, for study at degree level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa first heard about Northern College when she was living in a hostel, having previously been homeless for three months.

Positive

Melissa said: “Going to Northern College has completely turned my life around. It’s given me a sense of purpose and something to get up for, which is so far from where I used to be.

“Before I started at Northern College, my life was a mess. Now I’ve got a new social circle and made some great friends. It’s really boosted my confidence and given me a much more positive outlook on life.”

Melissa studied several courses at Northern College working her way up from Level 1 and Level 2. Melissa’s goal is to go to university to study a Degree in Social Policy. She currently has three university offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “Doing the shorter courses was a good stepping stone, which built my confidence, and got me back into learning because I had been out of education for so long.

“Having been through turmoil and stress including a period of homelessness, my life wasn’t going the way that I wanted and I thought it would be too late to change it.

“Now I study in the most beautiful surroundings where I can walk and think. It’s such a lovely place, very peaceful and quiet.

“It is great to be surrounded by adults who are keen to learn. The staff are lovely and supportive. It’s like one big family at Northern College. I couldn’t recommend it enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student Rajinder Binji has a new lease of life and sense of purpose after joining Northern College.

The 52-year-old from Leeds, West Yorkshire, was struggling after becoming dependent on alcohol following a family bereavement.

Rajinder, a former sales executive, explained: “I was a carer for my father for 20 years, which was a blessing as I felt like I was making a difference.

“I previously worked in sales. My employer was really good. I was able to work flexibly and from home whilst managing my caring responsibilities, which was very fortunate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when my dad sadly passed away in 2022, it had a devastating effect on my mental wellbeing. The day he died, I turned to alcohol as I felt very low. It was a coping strategy and not a very good one.

“Things spiralled and led to a period of alcohol dependency. Once you’re in that darkness it’s difficult to get out of it and you feel very isolated.”

Rajinder sought help from his GP in 2024 and chose to attend a rehabilitation centre run by St Anne’s Community Services. “It’s the best decision I have ever made. I’ve been alcohol free for over a year,” he said.

Stunning

Rajinder found out about Northern College after attending a wellbeing talk there, organised for people recovering from alcohol dependency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He recalled: “I fell in love with the place. It’s beautiful, absolutely stunning. I was completely in awe of it and immediately felt at home.”

Rajinder is completing the Counselling Certificate Level 3 qualification, which he started in September 2024, and plans to progress to the Level 4 course.

“It was a big step for me. Although I do have A Levels and a Degree in Economics and Sociology, I had not engaged in classroom education for the last 30 years,” he explained.

As a residential student, Rajinder alternates between staying overnight one or two nights a week at the college. The course costs are also covered by the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finding Northern College was a revelation. You meet people from different walks of life and levels of education,” added Rajinder, who is also involved in voluntary work and shares his story and gives talks to organisations in West Yorkshire.

“It’s a phenomenal resource because it opens up the world to you and gives you direction and the confidence to believe in yourself. I lost that for a while. The lecturers are tremendous, you have a level relationship with them.

“I have learnt so much and I don’t regret anything that’s happened to me. I wouldn't be who I am, and I wouldn’t have known about Northern College, unless I had been to rehabilitation.”

To anyone else considering returning to education as an adult, Rajinder added: “You’ve got nothing to lose and the world to gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not everyone is given the same chances and opportunities in life and there can be a myriad of hurdles put in front of us. However, Northern College helps to level the playing field.”

This year’s Educate North Awards was the biggest yet with more than 700 awards entries across all categories.

The winners were announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on 3rd April 2025.