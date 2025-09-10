Specialist college strikes gold

A pioneering college for neurodivergent students has struck gold for helping to equip learners with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

Harrison College, Doncaster, has been awarded the coveted Skills Builder Partnership Gold Award for its ‘life-changing’ work with students who have additional needs.

The accolade recognises the college’s outstanding commitment to embedding essential skills into its curriculum and wider culture.

Founded in 2019, Harrison College has rapidly become a beacon of inclusive education, offering tailored pathways into employment for young people with autism, social, emotional, and mental health needs.

The Gold Award from Skills Builder Partnership acknowledges the college’s strategic and impactful approach to developing core employability skills such as teamwork, communications, problem-solving and self-management.

The Skills Builder Partnership is a global movement of employers, educators, and impact organisations which work together to promote access to the essential skills people need to succeed.

A not-for-profit social enterprise which started in 2009, it is now international in its reach and last year alone supported more than 2.6 million people in building essential skills.

Principal, chief executive and founder of Harrison College Gemma Peebles said: “This prestigious award is a testament to the dedication of our staff, students and employer partners.

“At Harrison College, we believe that every young person deserves the opportunity to thrive in the workplace. The Skills Builder framework has helped us develop systematically the capabilities our students need to succeed, not just in employment, but in life.”

The Gold Award places Harrison College among a select group of institutions nationally that have demonstrated excellence in skill-building across all levels of their organisation. It reflects the college’s commitment to preparing students for real-world success through supported internships, enterprise projects, and personalised learning plans.

Chief executive of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce Dan Fell said: “Harrison College continues to redefine what inclusive education looks like. Its work is not only transforming lives but also reshaping the workforce of the future.”

The award is the latest in a string of accolades for the college, including being named Specialist College of the Year and receiving the Partnership of the Year Award for its innovative collaborations with local businesses.