Sporty Bradford student combines GCSE success with hockey ambitions

A skilled England Hockey pathway player is celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results while continuing to pursue her dream of competing at the highest level.

Betsy Riley, 16, has juggled a demanding hockey schedule, which sees her train an average of 13 hours a week, with a full academic programme at Bradford Grammar School (BGS).

This morning, she was delighted after picking up her results at BGS - four grade 9s, three grade 8s, three 7s and two 6s.

Said Betsy, of Burley in Wharfedale: “I’d put a lot of work into the exams, so I was really pleased that it paid off. I’m very happy.”

Betsy first picked up a hockey stick at the age of seven, and over the last two years has been part of the England Hockey Talent Academy pathway, representing Yorkshire in competitive tournaments and playing for multiple teams around the country, including Bradford Grammar’s 1XI and the Ben Rhydding Women’s performance squad.

She has achieved several standout moments on the pitch this season, including being named vice-captain of the Yorkshire Talent Academy (TA) and scoring her first England Hockey Women’s National League goal.

“It was difficult at times to balance my GCSEs with training and matches, but I learnt to work efficiently wherever I could – in the car, on the train or in the library during lunch – and sometimes I had to make sacrifices like missing out on trips with friends to complete coursework,” she said.

Betsy will now take A Levels in Biology, Maths, English Literature and PE at BGS, keeping her options open for a future career in areas such as biology, neuroscience or sports science.

She hopes to take her hockey career further, aiming for a potential NCAA Division 1 university hockey scholarship in the United States after A Levels, with the long-term dream of playing internationally for either the USA or England.

Dr Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at BGS, said: “Betsy’s achievements today reflect the determination and talent of our students, both academically and beyond the classroom. Balancing excellence in multiple areas requires hard work, resilience and strong support networks, and Betsy exemplifies this.”