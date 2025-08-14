Sporty Leeds trio head to the USA after A-level success

By The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL)
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:09 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 16:16 BST
Chevy, a student from The Grammar School at Leeds is heading stateside following his A-level results.placeholder image
Chevy, a student from The Grammar School at Leeds is heading stateside following his A-level results.
Three sporty students from The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) are heading stateside after smashing their A-levels.

UK tennis star Harry, athletics ace Chevy and international swimmer Eva are heading to North Carolina, Texas and Florida respectively to take up places at top US sporting colleges.

Harry, who has a UK top 10 junior tennis ranking, said he’s excited to live out his dream of “playing pro tennis and combining it with a degree” at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Chevy, who was recently selected for the Northern Athletics league, says “Texas Tech offers unparalleled athletics opportunities alongside a fantastic cultural experience.” Meanwhile Eva, who has won four national medals in her swimming career so far, has ambitious goals: she wants to excel at the National Collegiate Athletic Association championships while studying at Lynn University in Boca Raton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL said: “What amazing students! We’re so proud of Harry, Chevy and Eva for everything they’ve achieved and for taking this bold next step in their sporting careers. We can’t wait to see what they do next and will be cheering them on all the way.”

Related topics:USATexas
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice