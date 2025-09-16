Still time for teachers and educators to sign up to RSPCA Week and help animals

There is still time for schools and educators in Yorkshire to sign up to help build a new generation of animal champions this RSPCA Week (29 September - 3 October).

RSPCA Week is a great way for primary and secondary schools to get involved with the world’s oldest and largest animal welfare charity.

And the new event has been backed by RSPCA Ambassador Kate Lawler, who said: “RSPCA Week is coming! And believe me, as an RSPCA Ambassador, I know how fantastic these guys are.

“They've put together these amazing, totally free activity packs for primary and secondary schools.”

RSPCA Ambassador Kate Lawler

Teachers and educators can now sign up and receive a special RSPCA Week pack – which provides support and engaging content for pupils.

The pack also includes fundraising activities and other fun teaching resources.

Matilda Verbeeten, Community and Corporate Fundraising Manager at the RSPCA, said: “This is the first time we have aimed RSPCA Week exclusively at the younger generation, and we are really excited about schools and education venues across England and Wales signing up - there’s still plenty of time to get involved!

“Children are the next generation of animal guardians and these packs will provide valuable educational information to help create a world where all animals are respected and treated with kindness and compassion.

RSPCA

“Animal welfare education can help people understand that animals are sentient beings, and face specific challenges. It also builds critical and independent thinking skills, encouraging problem-solving and responsible action to prevent animal neglect and cruelty.

“By promoting respect and positive animal welfare, we hope to inspire individuals to make thoughtful, compassionate choices in their daily lives.

“The best thing is teachers and educators can choose the activities they want to do, and how many days they want to dedicate to them.”

Different activities are tailored specifically for primary and secondary school children.

Educators can sign up for RSPCA Week online.