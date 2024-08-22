Student who broke his neck celebrates GCSE results

A teenager who had to have spinal surgery after breaking his neck in a mountain biking accident is today celebrating gaining 10 GCSEs – all Grades 7 and above. Tim James, a student at Bradford Grammar School (BGS), spent three months in a neck brace following lifesaving surgery at Leeds General Infirmary after the accident last July.

The keen sportsman had been having fun with his friends at Shipley Glen when a jump went wrong and he fell from his bike, fracturing his neck and rupturing a disc at the top of his spine. Surgeons later said his full-face helmet likely saved his life.

Today, the 16-year-old, who lives in Guiseley, near Leeds, was all smiles as he picked up his GCSEs, which included one 9, four 8s, and 5 7s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I'm over the moon and very happy with my grades, especially with Maths as I didn't expect a Grade 8.

"The non-stop support from both school and my family and friends made recovery a lot easier. I wouldn't be where I am without the school and I'm grateful to them."

His mum, Juliet, added: “This is a super proud mum moment! We're all so grateful Tim is alive and well and he needs to take all the credit. His calm and quietly determined attitude has paid off. He simply wants to do well and enjoy the life he could have lost."

Tim’s father, Gareth, a GP, said the accident had come as a shock to them all, particularly when MRI and CT scans and X-rays revealed the true extent of his injuries. The teenager underwent surgery to remove the ruptured disc and put in a false disc with plates across his vertebra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The accident could have been so much worse. He was lucky to survive it and that he had a good helmet,” said Gareth.

“He spent three months in a rigid neck brace which was uncomfortable for him. He had to sleep in it, and getting showered and dressed was difficult. He wore his school PE kit for five months and his friend helped him with his bags.

“It was all about trying to reduce the risk of him getting injured further and the school enabled him to go into class rather than being stuck at home. Getting through the day and having things to look forward to were keys to his recovery and he was good at setting himself milestones. Seeing his friends, doing some light work in the gym, going back swimming – these were all things he could look forward to.

“He’s done so well to get through his exams and the year. It’s helped having supportive staff at the school who’ve encouraged him. They’ve been very caring which has shown how good the sense of community is at the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim still sees the spinal surgeon, but he’s made a good recovery so far. He plans to complete his Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award next year.

Mum, Juliet, added: “There was a lot of uncertainty and worry when the accident happened, and we were in shock for most of the summer. The surgeon said Tim may not have been able to speak after the surgery and that he’s lucky to be alive.

“We took inspiration from Bear Grylls who suffered a spinal fracture in a parachuting accident in his life who said: ‘The heart of all great endeavours is the ability to stagger back to our feet and keep moving forward however grim it gets’. It was something that really helped Tim get through the difficult times. “He could have easily got depressed but he had a really good attitude. He’s done amazingly well to get through this year with positivity.”

Tim is now looking forward to studying Maths, History and Economics at A Level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad