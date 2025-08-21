Students at Belle Vue Girls’ Academy Celebrate GCSE Success

Students at Belle Vue Girls’ Academy, part of the Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, are celebrating their GCSE results after two years of commitment to learning.

Students are now looking forward to progressing to Post-16 education, with the majority of students staying at Belle Vue Girls’ Academy to study A Level and Applied General Qualifications in the Sixth Form.

While all pupils have done incredibly well, there are some standout individual achievements. These include:

Qaailah Ul-Rahman, who achieved grade 9 in English, Maths, Science, Business Studies and Religious Studies and grade 7 in Urdu.

Zaynab Islam, who achieved grade 9 in English Literature and Science, grade 8 in Maths and History and grade 7 in English Language, Spanish, Food and Religious Studies.

Sanah Tahir, who achieved grade 8 in English Language, Maths and Science, grade 7 in English Literature, French and History and a Distinction* in ICT.

Zaynab Hashmi, who achieved all grades 7 to 9.

Maleeha Suleman, who achieved grade 9 in English Language, Science and Spanish and grade 8 in English Literature, Maths and Religious Studies.

Malaika Malik, who achieved grade 8 in English Language, English Literature and Science, grade 7 in Maths, Distinction* in ICT and a Merit in Creative iMedia.

Chika Onyechere, who achieved grade 8 in English Language, English Literature and Science and grade 7 in Maths and French.

Student, Malaika Malik, said: “This has been a proud and emotional moment. The hard work over the past two years has paid off, and I’m incredibly grateful to my teachers and family for their support throughout this journey. I’m excited for what comes next.”

Student, Qaailah Ur-Rahman, said:

“I'm glad I moved to Belle Vue this year because of the support from my peers and my teachers. I'm grateful for my teachers who pushed me to achieve as best as I could.”

Student, Maleeha Suleman, said: “I believe that as long as you put your best effort in what you do, you should be happy with what you achieve. I am glad that my effort paid off.”

