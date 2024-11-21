Students given peek behind scenes at Leeds family court

The secretive workings of the family court were revealed in Leeds at a recent open day.

The event took place at Leeds Family Court, on Westgate in the city centre, where decisions are made daily about issues including child custody and access arrangements.

The open day was attended by around 300 students from local sixth forms and colleges, and members of the public.

They browsed stalls run by the Law Society, Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (CAfCASs) and the Family Law Bar Association.

Leeds Combined Court

There was also a photo booth where visitors could don barristers’ wigs and gowns and have their photographs taken.

Around 70 visitors then sat in court and observed a mock family court trial with parts played by members of the legal profession.

The case was presided over by Her Honour Judge Sarah Greenan.

During the mock scenario lawyers representing a couple who had separated, argued over access arrangements for their two children.

Afterwards there was a question and answer session giving students the opportunity to quiz the judges about the workings of the court.

The event was organised by judges Jo Astbury and Claire Murden.

Judge Nancy Hillier, designated family judge for West Yorkshire, said: "As part of our commitment in the West Yorkshire Family Court to transparency about what we do, we hold regular Court User meetings and Open Evenings. We were one of the first three court centres to adopt the Reporting Pilot where reporters can not only attend but report about hearings, providing they don’t identify the people involved. We have also held several open evenings where college students and members of the public are encouraged to come and see first-hand what a family court is like.”

The visitors learnt about the role of Cafcass and also found out about the transparency pilot scheme - where members of the press can observe and report on family court proceedings with special permission. Leeds Family court is one of 16 pilot venues in the country where journalists and legal bloggers are allowed to report.

The open day coincided with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism’s (TBIJ) national Family Court reporting week.

Louise Tickle, journalist and coordinator, said: “Ten years of attending family hearings has shown me it is vital for journalists to report on the decision-making of social workers, children’s guardians, court appointed experts and judges – because when draconian powers are exercised out of public view, an independent media presence can be the only check and balance available to families whose lives are indelibly altered by their experience of these courts.”

Judge Hillier added: “I was delighted to open the Leeds Family Court Open Evening and I am grateful to all those who took part..

