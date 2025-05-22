Study reveals UK teacher salaries: Kingston Upon Hull ranks 15th In The UK

New 2025 data reveals the top 15 cities with the highest annual salaries for teachers across the UK

Teaching is one of the most rewarding careers you can go into, however with more budget cuts more people might be considering moving to areas where the pay is higher for teaching.

A new study by the team at Anna Spanish has revealed the highest-paying cities in the UK for teachers. Here is what it found:

Top 10 UK Cities with the Highest Teacher Salaries

Leeds – £64,700 London – £64,550 Glasgow – £63,600 Cardiff – £62,000 Manchester – £61,800 Birmingham – £61,550 Edinburgh – £61,350 Bristol – £61,000 Sheffield – £60,950 Somerset – £60,550 Bradford - £60,000 Leicester - £59,950 Liverpool - £59,450 Nottingham - £50,150 Kingston upon Hull - £58,550

It's vital that cities with high-quality teachers ensure their teachers are getting paid equal with other areas in the UK to avoid all the good teachers from moving out and into those areas, says Anna Latore founder of Anna Spanish

Anna added: "Lower-paying areas face a dual challenge: they struggle to attract teachers and to keep them. To ensure all students have equal access to quality education, the government must consider national policies that balance pay equity with regional needs. Otherwise, this might reflect a great education disparity between the areas."