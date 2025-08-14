Swimmer Kourosh dives into medicine after A-level success
Kourosh, a student at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), has represented Team GB in the European Youth Olympics Festival and competed in the Aquatics GB Next Gen Championships 2025. A long-time member of the City of Leeds Swimming Club, he plans to continue swimming competitively while at university. He achieved A*, A* and A grades in his A-levels in biology, chemistry and maths, plus an A in his EPQ (Extended Project Qualification).
“I’m attracted to the intellectual challenge of medicine, and the idea that you’re applying yourself to help people,” said Kourosh. “It’s early days, but I love the idea of a surgical specialty or working with children.” Kourosh also plans to continue swimming: “Whilst I'll certainly miss my friends and coaches at the City of Leeds Swimming Club, I look forward to embracing a senior level of swimming at university.”
Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL said: “Balancing competitive sport at an international level with academic excellence is challenging, especially when you are applying for medicine! Yet Kourosh’s hard work and dedication have certainly paid off. We are so pleased to see him achieve his goals and begin his next exciting chapter, and we will follow his future success with pride.”