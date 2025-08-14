Swimmer Kourosh dives into medicine after A-level success

Top swimmer Kourosh has achieved top A-level grades and secured a place to study medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Kourosh, a student at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), has represented Team GB in the European Youth Olympics Festival and competed in the Aquatics GB Next Gen Championships 2025. A long-time member of the City of Leeds Swimming Club, he plans to continue swimming competitively while at university. He achieved A*, A* and A grades in his A-levels in biology, chemistry and maths, plus an A in his EPQ (Extended Project Qualification).

“I’m attracted to the intellectual challenge of medicine, and the idea that you’re applying yourself to help people,” said Kourosh. “It’s early days, but I love the idea of a surgical specialty or working with children.” Kourosh also plans to continue swimming: “Whilst I'll certainly miss my friends and coaches at the City of Leeds Swimming Club, I look forward to embracing a senior level of swimming at university.”

