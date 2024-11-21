Taylor Wimpey signs up as Churwell Lions kit sponsor

Taylor Wimpey has helped young Leeds footballers to look their best as they pursue their passion after signing on as a kit sponsor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Churwell Lions, based in Morley, has been running for just over 40 years, with teams represented across all age groups from under-5s to under-17s.

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes across Leeds, including at the new Morwick Springs development in the East Leeds Extension. The housebuilder is supporting community causes around the city and donated around £300 to fund the 2024/25 kit for one of the under-9s teams, the Churwell Lions Yellows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Singleton, Under-9s Manager at Churwell Lions, said: “We’re really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for choosing to sponsor our team. We’re a community club and we rely on the generous support of businesses to enable us to offer training and matches to youngsters from the local area.

Churwell Lions under-9s in their new Taylor Wimpey-sponsored kit

“The lads’ faces were a picture when the new kits were handed out and they took that excitement into the new season, kicking off with three wins out of three.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Youth sports teams are the cornerstones of many communities across Yorkshire. They do such great work, not only giving young people a chance to learn teamwork and keep fit, but also by bringing people from all sorts of backgrounds together.

“We were really pleased to sponsor Churwell Lions and it’s great to hear that the new kit caused such excitement among the players. We wish them the best of luck this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morwick Springs offers a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties to suit a range of different lifestyles and needs. The development is Taylor Wimpey’s first phase on the East Leeds Extension (ELE), a major development of new homes and community facilities around the new East Leeds Orbital Route.

People can visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds/morwick-springs to find out more.