Teacher awarded £850,000 in compensation after being seriously assaulted by pupil

A teacher was awarded £850,000 in compensation following a serious assault by a pupil, a union has revealed.

By Grace Hammond
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 8:38 am
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 8:38 am

Ahead of its annual conference in Birmingham over the Easter weekend, the Nasuwt teaching union released figures for compensation awarded to its members.

One case involved a member who was unlikely ever to be able to return to teaching after suffering a serious assault at the hands of a pupil, and was awarded £850,000 through the union.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The teacher was punched in the face and kicked by the pupil during a science lesson at his London school. At the time of the incident in January 2017 the pupil was not supposed to be in the teacher’s lesson because of previous violent and disruptive behaviour.

A teacher was awarded £850,000 after being attacked by a pupil

As a result of the attack, the teacher suffered physical and psychological injuries, including a head injury, tinnitus, hearing loss, bruising, back and ankle injuries, PTSD and severe depression.

Read More

Read More
Taxi driver says he won't pay council tax bill so he can feed his children over ...

Since the attack, he has been unable to work and medical experts have said it is unlikely he will ever be able to return as a result of the trauma he experienced. The Nasuwt said it has secured nearly £15m in compensation over issues such as unfair dismissal, discrimination and bullying.

Dr Patrick Roach, Nasuwt general secretary, said: “While compensation is recognition of the personal, and in some cases, financial loss that members have suffered, it can never make up for the impact which unfair treatment, discrimination and physical injuries have on individuals.”

PTSDBirminghamLondon