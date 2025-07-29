Teacher in Sheffield banned over sexual misconduct with pupil

A SHEFFIELD teacher has been barred from the profession after sexual misconduct with a vulnerable pupil which caused her “four years of hell”.

Jason Harrison, 35, who taught at Notre Dame High School in Sheffield, can no longer teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

A Department for Education (DfE) hearing run by the Teaching Regulation Agency found that Harrison touched a child inappropriately and then incited the child to perform a sex act on him after she went to see him in his classroom at lunchtime to discuss some work in February 2019.

Harrison also failed to report the incident to his school’s safeguarding lead. The incident was reported by the pupil to her friends, who brought it to the school’s attention the next day.

Harrison was subsequently arrested and denied the allegations.

He resigned from the school later that year, and was acquitted of crimes relating to the allegations in 2021.

But the DfE hearing said it had found the allegations proven after witnessing video recordings of the pupil’s police interview.

In written evidence, the victim said: “I realise that I had been groomed and manipulated and can see that I should not have been worrying about protecting Mr Harrison nor the impact that a prison sentence may have had on him.

“It is classic grooming to make the child feel responsible and keep a secret and I know that now

“I have gone through four years of hell…I am still scared of Mr Harrison and the potential that I may bump into him out in public.

“The events of 28 February 2019 had a diabolical impact on me”

Harrison did not attend the hearing and was not represented. The panel also heard that he had shown a “complete lack of insight and remorse” following the incident.

The panel said that Harrison’s actions threatened to bring the teaching profession into disrepute.

A senior government official tasked with deciding on whether to bar Harrison from teaching said: “The panel finds that the conduct of Mr Harrison fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

In this case, I have placed considerable weight on the very serious nature of the misconduct found by the panel, which involved a teacher engaging in sexual activity with a vulnerable pupil who was also a child.

“I have also placed considerable weight on the lack of insight and remorse found by the panel.

“For these reasons, I have concluded that a prohibition order is proportionate and in the public interest in order to achieve the intended aims of a prohibition order.

“This means that Mr Jason Harrison is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.