Only 5 per cent of teachers say that the pupils with Send they teach always receive the educational support to which they are legally entitled to, according to a poll by the NASUWT teaching union.

The survey, of 2,126 NASUWT members, which include headteachers, between February and March, suggests 43 per cent say the number of specialist support staff to work with pupils with Send had decreased in their school over the last five years.

The majority say the level of support for pupils with Send has decreased in the last five years.

One respondent said: “Everyone is stretched. There are experienced staff who know what some of the Sen children need but there is not enough time, adults, space or resources available.

“Staff feel like they are failing the children. The children are suffering and struggling.”

Another said: “I am not given the time to adapt the lessons for all the different contrasting and often conflicting requirements.

“I also do not have the expertise in dealing with the specific needs and have not been given that training.”

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “The Government has inherited a Send system on its knees.

“Our latest survey findings point to the major challenges that will need to be overcome if any reforms to Send provision are to be successful.

“Any plan for rebuilding trust and confidence in the Send system must be properly resourced and integral to wider reforms to curriculum and assessment, inspection, accountability and measures to tackle the teacher recruitment and retention crisis and the ambition to recruit 6,500 more teachers.”

Both North Yorkshire Council and the East Riding have told The Yorkshire Post of significant funding pressures around Send.

North Yorkshire Council leader Coun Carl Les revealed that transporting one child with complex needs to school was costing £1.2m a year.

“The real pressure we’re getting at the moment is on Send, and on the transport of pupils with Send,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“I don’t want to single out one individual occurrence, but we do have one child that we’re having to look after and that child is costing £1.2m a year.

“That is the sort of scale of cost that we can be facing for an individual child, and there are more of those children coming into the system.”

While in the East Riding of Yorkshire, the council receives the lowest amount of per pupil Send funding in the country.

Coun Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education said: “The way Send funding is calculated is outdated and doesn’t represent the current demands and needs of children and their families.”

If the East Riding of Yorkshire received the average national funding per pupil, the council would have £17.4m extra each year for Send provision.

“The effect of lower funding in children’s services contributes significantly to the wider council budget, and if we received appropriate funding for high needs, our overall council position would be significantly more manageable,” Coun Aitken added.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The evidence is clear that the Send system has been on its knees for years – with too many children not having their needs met and parents forced to fight for support.