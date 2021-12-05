The 10 best state secondary schools in Yorkshire according to The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022

Ripon Grammar School came out on top once again in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.

The guide ranks schools by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017-19, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE.

Only schools that published their results in those years or disclosed them to The Sunday Times have been included in this edition of The Sunday Times Schools Guide, which includes around 1,700 schools. Examination outcomes from 2020 and 2021 have not been used in determining this year’s Parent Power rankings.

Ripon Grammar School

Ripon Grammar School headmaster Jonathan Webb said: “This is a tribute to all our dedicated, hardworking students and staff who have endured one of the most demanding periods in education. I am proud of how, despite the restrictions and uncertainty imposed on us all due to the pandemic, they have risen to every challenge."

Here is the full list of the top 10 state schools in Yorkshire, including their ranks

1. Ripon Grammar School, Ripon

A Levels A* to B - 78.2 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 63.8 per cent

National rank - 53

2. Skipton Girls' High School, Skipton

A Levels A* to B - 72.1 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 59 per cent

National rank - 88

3. Ermysted's Grammar School, Skipton

A Levels A* to B - 65.9 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 60.5 per cent

National rank - 117=

4. Fulford School, York

A Levels A* to B - 72.9 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 36.1 per cent

National rank - 143

5.The Crossley Heath School, Halifax

A Levels A* to B - 57.3 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 60.9 per cent

National rank - 156=

6. Silverdale School, Sheffield

A Levels A* to B - 68.5 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 35.2 per cent

National rank - 168

7. Ilkley Grammar School, Ilkley

A Levels A* to B - 66.1 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 38.4 per cent

National rank - 171

8. The North Halifax Grammar School, Halifax

A Levels A* to B - 60.6 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 48.7 per cent

National rank - 174

9. Tapton School, Sheffield

A Levels A* to B - 66 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 35 per cent

National rank - 181

10. Heckwondwike Grammar School, Heckmondwike

A Levels A* to B - 52.2 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 61 per cent