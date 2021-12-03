These are the best schools in Yorkshire according to The Sunday Times School Guide 2022

Ripon Grammar School has been named top performing state school in the North by The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide 2022.

The guide, which reveals the 1,700 highest-achieving schools in the UK, has released the top 10 state and private schools for the North - and they're all in Yorkshire.

Ripon Grammar School once again took the title for the North, but was ranked 53rd across the country. It was followed by Skipton Girls' High School, and Ermysted's Grammar School. Fulford School in York and The Crossley Heath School in Halifax rounded out the top five.

Ripon Grammar School headmaster Jonathan Webb with pupils

For private schools, Queen Ethelburga's College topped the charts for the North, coming in 42nd nationally. St Peter's School in York was also in the top 100 nationally, and was followed by Bradford Grammar School, The Grammar School at Leeds and Sheffield Girls'.

Ripon Grammar School headmaster Jonathan Webb said: “This is a tribute to all our dedicated, hardworking students and staff who have endured one of the most demanding periods in education. I am proud of how, despite the restrictions and uncertainty imposed on us all due to the pandemic, they have risen to every challenge.

“After a truly difficult 18 months this will give our students and everyone who works at the school a real boost. We offer an exceptional all-round, holistic education, with music, drama and sport also thriving.”

He added: “Staff have created recently a pioneering new student development programme as now, more than ever, we need to ensure students gain the valuable skills, qualifications and experience outside the classroom which will prepare them well for life beyond school.”

The unique Plus One programme, which also helps RGS students stand out from the crowd in university and careers applications, will be showcased at the school’s Sixth Form Open Evening on January 17.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said the need for clarity about school examination performance had never been greater, following two years of centre- and teacher-assessed grades, during which the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

This 29th edition of Parent Power, widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s highest-achieving schools, analyses the last three years of moderated public examination outcomes.

“At a time when some schools are making it hard to substantiate claims of academic prowess based on outcomes from 2021 and 2020, we believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today,” he said.

*Ripon Grammar School is offering 60 new sixth form places to students from other schools in 2022 and usually welcomes up to 25 lower sixth formers into boarding every year, an increasingly popular option for students from all over the UK and beyond, as tuition comes free and students pay for accommodation only, making it an attractive alternative to the independent sector.

Top 10 state schools in Yorkshire

1. Ripon Grammar School, Ripon

2. Skipton Girls' High School, Skipton,

3. Ermysted's Grammar School, Skipton

4. Fulford School, York

5.The Crossley Heath School, Halifax

6. Silverdale School, Sheffield

7. Ilkley Grammar School, Ilkley

8. The North Halifax Grammar School, Halifax

9. Tapton School, Sheffield

10. Heckwondwike Grammar School, Heckmondwike

Top 10 independent schools in Yorkshire

1. Queen Ethelburga's College, York

2. St Peter's School, York

3. Bradford Grammar School, Bradford

4. The Grammar School at Leeds, Leeds

5. Sheffield Girls', Sheffield

6. Wakefield Girls' High School, Wakefield

7. Hymers College, Hull

8. Queen Margaret's School, York

9. Ampleforth College, York