Yorkshire nursery which didn't tell parents when staff or children tested positive for Covid-19 rated inadequate

Eversleigh Day Nursery in Park Road, Earlsheaton, Kirklees, faced enforcement action following inspector Jennifer Dove’s visit in October that highlighted “significant weaknesses”.

The nursery caters for children aged 0 to five, has 72 children on roll, and employs 13 members of childcare staff. It was registered in 2008.

A sister branch operates in Westborough, Dewsbury.

Owner Anne Bowman

The inspector said arrangements for safeguarding at Earlsheaton were “not effective” leaving children “vulnerable and at potential risk of harm”.

She said children’s safety had been “compromised” by the failure of the provider, managers and staff to understand child protection and the procedures needed to keep children safe.

She said written record-keeping was not accurate, which she described as “a significant breach of requirements” that “puts children’s safety at risk”.

And, in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the provider and managers were found to have not kept up to date with current guidance.

The inspector said: “They do not take appropriate steps to help minimise or stop the spread of infection. For example, they do not notify parents or the relevant agencies when

staff and children test positive for Covid-19. This puts the health of children, families and staff at significant risk.”

The inspector found the nursery to be inadequate in the quality of its education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management. From a previous inspection on overall effectiveness it required improvement.

Following the new inspection on October 18 Ofsted issued a Welfare Requirements Notice requiring improvements within a month.

Owner Anne Bowman said she and her staff were “very disappointed” with the result of the inspection.

She added: “However, we have achieved and completed all the welfare requirements set by Ofsted. These were checked and signed off by them on November 19. All our parents have been informed of the result and we have been overwhelmed by their very positive comments, gifts and support at this time.