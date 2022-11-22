More than 30 primary and secondary schools in Yorkshire lost their Outstanding ratings after being inspected by Ofsted for the first time in a decade.
The inspections of top-rated schools have been criticised by teachers who feared
Ofsted were downgrading grammar schools where pupils had already been selected for their ability.
Around 80 per cent of schools nationally that were previously Outstanding now have a lower rating, according to The Telegraph.
In
Yorkshire, sought-after Harrogate comprehensive St Aidan’s C of E High was given the lowest Inadequate rating during a 2021 visit, as was village school Naburn C of E Primary near York. Several others have been deemed to require improvement. St Aidan's C of E High in Harrogate was rated Inadequate in 2021 during its first inspection since 2012 - but has since been upgraded to Good following another Ofsted visit this year
Ofsted has released the data for schools visited in 2021, but this month results were published for Skipton’s two selective grammar schools, which were both inspected in 2022 for the first time since 2008 and went from Outstanding to Good.
St Aidan’s was re-inspected in May and upgraded to Good, but Naburn remains Inadequate following a monitoring visit in June.
Between 2012 and 2020, schools judged Outstanding were revisited only if specific concerns were raised.
The full list of Yorkshire schools to have had their Outstanding rating downgraded are:- Primaries Hempland Primary, Heworth, York Good St Paul’s Catholic Primary, Alwoodley, Leeds Good Collingwood Primary, Hull Requires Improvement Westbrook Lane Primary, Horsforth, Leeds Good Marwood C of E Infants, Great Ayton Good Triangle C of E Primary, Sowerby Bridge Requires Improvement Dobcroft Infant, Millhouses, Sheffield Good Reinwood Infant, Huddersfield Good Naburn C of E Primary, York Inadequate Barugh Green Primary, Barnsley Requires Improvement Beighton Infant, Sheffield Requires Improvement Lindley C of E Infant, Huddersfield Good Nafferton Primary, Driffield Good Croft C of E Primary, Richmondshire Good Tickhill Estfeld Primary, Doncaster Good Hopton Primary, Mirfield Good Ossett Holy Trinity C of E Primary, Wakefield Requires Improvement Martin Frobisher Infant, Wakefield Good St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary, Millhouses, Sheffield Good Hoyland Common Primary, Barnsley Good Thurgoland C of E Primary, Barnsley Good Askern Littlemoor Infants, Doncaster Good Monk Fryston C of E Primary, Selby Good Secondaries Heckmondwike Grammar, Kirklees Good Manor C of E Academy, Nether Poppleton, York Good Outwood Academy City Fields, Wakefield Good Notre Dame High, Ranmoor, Sheffield Good St Aidan’s C of E High, Harrogate Inadequate Ermysted’s Grammar, Skipton Good Skipton Girls’ High Good