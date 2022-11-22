More than 30 primary and secondary schools in Yorkshire lost their Outstanding ratings after being inspected by Ofsted for the first time in a decade.

The inspections of top-rated schools have been criticised by teachers who feared Ofsted were downgrading grammar schools where pupils had already been selected for their ability.

Around 80 per cent of schools nationally that were previously Outstanding now have a lower rating, according to The Telegraph.

In Yorkshire, sought-after Harrogate comprehensive St Aidan’s C of E High was given the lowest Inadequate rating during a 2021 visit, as was village school Naburn C of E Primary near York. Several others have been deemed to require improvement.

St Aidan's C of E High in Harrogate was rated Inadequate in 2021 during its first inspection since 2012 - but has since been upgraded to Good following another Ofsted visit this year

Ofsted has released the data for schools visited in 2021, but this month results were published for Skipton’s two selective grammar schools, which were both inspected in 2022 for the first time since 2008 and went from Outstanding to Good.

St Aidan’s was re-inspected in May and upgraded to Good, but Naburn remains Inadequate following a monitoring visit in June.

Between 2012 and 2020, schools judged Outstanding were revisited only if specific concerns were raised.

The full list of Yorkshire schools to have had their Outstanding rating downgraded are:-

Primaries

Hempland Primary, Heworth, York Good

St Paul’s Catholic Primary, Alwoodley, Leeds Good

Collingwood Primary, Hull Requires Improvement

Dobcroft Junior, Millhouses, Sheffield Good

Westbrook Lane Primary, Horsforth, Leeds Good

Marwood C of E Infants, Great Ayton Good

Triangle C of E Primary, Sowerby Bridge Requires Improvement

Dobcroft Infant, Millhouses, Sheffield Good

Reinwood Infant, Huddersfield Good

Naburn C of E Primary, York Inadequate

Barugh Green Primary, Barnsley Requires Improvement

Beighton Infant, Sheffield Requires Improvement

Lindley C of E Infant, Huddersfield Good

Nafferton Primary, Driffield Good

Croft C of E Primary, Richmondshire Good

Tickhill Estfeld Primary, Doncaster Good

Hopton Primary, Mirfield Good

Ossett Holy Trinity C of E Primary, Wakefield Requires Improvement

Martin Frobisher Infant, Wakefield Good

St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary, Millhouses, Sheffield Good

Hoyland Common Primary, Barnsley Good

Thurgoland C of E Primary, Barnsley Good

Askern Littlemoor Infants, Doncaster Good

Monk Fryston C of E Primary, Selby Good

Secondaries

Heckmondwike Grammar, Kirklees Good

Manor C of E Academy, Nether Poppleton, York Good

Outwood Academy City Fields, Wakefield Good

Notre Dame High, Ranmoor, Sheffield Good

St Aidan’s C of E High, Harrogate Inadequate

Ermysted’s Grammar, Skipton Good

