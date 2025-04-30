The Adventures of Bradford where every child’s story comes to life

A citywide storytelling initiative is transforming the way Bradford’s children engage with storytelling, unlocking confidence, creativity, and self-expression in the classroom.

Storytelling should be a tool for self-discovery, not self-doubt.

Yet, for many children, writing feels restrictive, dictated by rigid lesson structures and literacy targets. The Adventures of Bradford changes that.

This innovative project is empowering students to find their voice, build confidence, and. experience the joy of storytelling in a way they never have before.

Inspired by a Young Storyteller’s Vision

Inspired by The Adventures of Gabriel, a book co-authored by 11-year-old Gabriel Khan and his mother, Kate Markland, The Adventures of Bradford uses the StoryQuest™ Framework to help children become the heroes of their own stories.

Gabriel’s passion for storytelling, shaped by his maternal grandmother from Bradford, sparked the idea to bring adventure writing to children across the city.

A Powerful Pilot at Dixons Manningham

The project’s recent workshop at Dixons Manningham Primary School revealed incredible engagement, as students fully embraced their creative potential.

For many students, this was their first experience of truly free storytelling, where they could shape a story entirely their own.

"Normally, the teacher tells us what to do, but this time, I got to be free in my writing. It made the story more my type. And what I want." — Year 6 Student, Dixons Manningham

Writing Without Limits: A Transformational Approach

The Adventures of Bradford workshop is designed to unlock creativity by giving children the freedom to think like authors.

Using the StoryQuest™ Framework, students:

Developed their own adventure stories

Engaged in deep creative questioning

Collaborated with peers to refine and expand ideas

The impact was immediate and profound. Students who typically struggle with writing were engaged, motivated, and eager to continue. Many even stayed after class to keep

working on their stories, a rare sight in traditional literacy lessons."I believed in myself and created things I didn’t even know I could do." — Year 6 Student, Dixons Manningham

Building a Cultural Legacy for Bradford 2025

The Adventures of Bradford is more than a writing project, it is a movement. Students’ stories will be complied in to a book, one for each participating school (The Adventures of [School Name]) with the aim of compiling a citywide anthology, The Adventures of Bradford.

This initiative will ensure every child has opportunity to have a voice leave their mark on Bradford’s cultural history.

Invest in the Voices of Bradford’s Future

To ensure every child has the chance to take part, The Adventures of Bradford is seeking donations to support:

Workshop delivery to schools across the city Book production to provide every child with a copy of their work the citywide publication and launch event

Why Support This Initiative?

It’s an opportunity to:

Empower the next generation of storytellers Boost literacy, confidence, and creativity for children across Bradford Safeguard children through Storytelling Bring communities together through the shared power of storytelling

This is a transformational investment in hope, and the voices of Bradford’s future.

Your support will help young people discover their own potential, create a sense of belonging and pride in their city, and ensure that every child feels seen, valued, and capable of greatness.

About Kate Markland

Kate Markland champions children's voices through creative storytelling that builds confidence and emotional wellbeing. As Gabriel's mother, former clinician, co-author, and founder of StoryQuest™, she has developed a neuroscience-informed therapeutic storytelling framework that empowers children through creativity and strengthens emotional resilience across schools and communities.

1 . Contributed Year 6 Boy at Dixons Manningham, Bradford illustrates his comic book story inspired by The Adventures of Gabriel Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Year 6 Dixons Manningham, Bradford with Kate Markland Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Year 6 Girl at Dixons Manningham, Bradford orates her story inspired by The Adventures of Gabriel Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Year 6 Boys at Dixons Manningham, collaborate to refine and expand ideas Photo: Submitted Photo Sales