The Grammar School at Leeds welcomes new Principal, Michael Hall

The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) is delighted to welcome Michael Hall as its new Principal, following the retirement of Sue Woodroofe, who led the school with distinction for nearly a decade. Michael officially took up his post in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael joins GSAL with a wealth of experience as a senior leader in the independent school sector, spanning co-educational, all-through, day and boarding schools in both the UK and abroad.

He began his headship career at Bedford Modern School, before moving to Dubai as CEO and Principal of GEMS Wellington Academy, one of the largest British curriculum schools in the world. Most recently, Michael spent seven years as Head at Ashford School in Kent, a thriving all-through community with both day and boarding pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael studied economics at the University of Liverpool, before training as a teacher and later completing a master’s degree in educational leadership and management. He is also an active member of HMC (The Heads’ Conference), serving on the Membership and Professional Standards Committee, as well as being part of the HMC Accreditation Team.

The Grammar School at Leeds is delighted to welcome Michael Hall as its new Principal.

Michael said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed as the next Principal of The Grammar School at Leeds. I am so impressed by the school’s rigorous, tailored, and holistic approach to learning and its extensive co-curricular and wellbeing programme, all based upon its strong values and standards. I look forward to building on these foundations as we continue to nurture our pupils’ academic achievement, personal development and wider aspirations.”

Michael succeeds Sue Woodroofe, who joined GSAL in 2016. Her tenure saw the unification of the primary school at Alwoodley Gates, consistently strong academic outcomes, three highly successful inspections, and significant investment in pupil and staff wellbeing.

Under her leadership, GSAL gained national recognition, including being named The Sunday Times North Independent School of the Decade, The National Centre for Diversity’s School of the Year, and, most recently, Sue’s own recognition as Tes Headteacher of the Year (Independent) 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad