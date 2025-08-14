The sky’s the limit for Rosie after top A-level results

Rosie, who achieved A*, A and B grades in her A-levels, will take up her place on an integrated airline transport pilot license course at Skyborne Airline Academy.placeholder image
Leeds student Rosie is heading for flight school after scoring top A-level grades.

Rosie, a student at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), has wanted to be a pilot for as long as she can remember. “My dad’s a 787 Captain for British Airways and my mum was cabin crew for airlines like Emirates and BA, so it’s always felt like my calling,” said Rosie. “It’s my dream to fly long haul commercially, travel the world and experience new cities and cultures.”

Rosie, who achieved A*, A and B grades in her A-levels, will take up her place on an integrated airline transport pilot license (ATPL) course at Skyborne Airline Academy. The course includes six months in Vero Beach, Florida, where Rosie will learn to fly multi-engine aircraft. “I’ll join cadets training from all around the world,” said Rosie. “It’ll be an amazing experience to live in a new country and meet so many different people.”

Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL said: “Rosie is a highflyer in every sense! We’re so proud of everything she’s achieved and wish her all the very best as she starts her next adventure.”

