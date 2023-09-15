The Times and The Sunday Times have released their top 16 UK universities in the North and North East and 11 are based in Yorkshire.

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 publishes the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain.

A total of 134 universities are ranked and a fully searchable website with 70 subject tables and full tables go online on The Times and The Sunday Times on Friday, September 15.

The guide provides prospective students and their families with the right information to make an informed decision when it comes to higher education, evaluating everything from teaching quality satisfaction and the student experience through to degree completion rates and graduate employment prospects.

University of York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

This year a new ranking category People and Planet has been added to assess the environmental and ethical standards of each UK university, as well as guides on scholarships and bursaries available at each university and student wellbeing and sports facilities on campus.

Durham University took the top spot in the North and North East and the University of York has been shortlisted for University of the Year, alongside London School of Economics and Political Science, University of Liverpool and University of Buckingham.

A 96-page supplement will be published with The Sunday Times on September 17.

Editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, Helen Davies, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher. It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic. Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject. It’s where this guide — our 30th edition — is here to help. Our online version has so much more on how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide on campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer.

“We are here to champion the ambitious work of our first-class universities, and the aspirations of any student of any age who wants to keep on learning.”

Where Yorkshire universities ranked in the North and North East and national rankings

University of York

North and North East ranking: 2

National ranking: 15

University of Sheffield

North and North East ranking: 3

National ranking: 18

University of Leeds

North and North East ranking: 4

National ranking: 24

University of Hull

North and North East ranking: 7

National ranking: 67

University of Huddersfield

North and North East ranking: 8

National ranking: 76

York St John University

North and North East ranking: 9

National ranking: 77

Sheffield Hallam University

North and North East ranking: 10

National ranking: 85=

Leeds Arts University

North and North East ranking: 11

National ranking: 89=

Leeds Trinity University

North and North East ranking: 12

National ranking: 92

Leeds Beckett University

North and North East ranking: 14

National ranking: 101

University of Bradford

North and North East ranking: 16