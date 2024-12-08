There can be no cutting corners when it comes to SEN children - Anne Longfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That includes children growing up with Special Educational Needs or Disabilities (SEND), many of whom find school a struggle. Their families often rely on the local council to provide some of that extra help – like providing buses and taxis to make sure their child can get to the right school for their needs.

The ongoing row about school transport policy in North Yorkshire, with the council limiting school transport funding to a child’s nearest school, stems from local authority budgets being overstretched, and the big rise in the number of children with SEND over the last decade.

I have sympathy for councillors wresting with these twin challenges.

But it is also an example of a problem that I’ve seen occur far too often in my four decades campaigning for families and children, where national or local government don’t properly consider the consequences for children of the decisions they make.

While it might make sense on an accountant’s spreadsheet, in this case this decision is also likely to mean that some children in the most rural parts of the county, particularly those with SEND, may end up have to go to a school that doesn’t best suit their needs.

The consequences of that can be disastrous for some child’s education, triggering problems like poor attendance, disruption at school, and exclusion, all of which leads to lost learning and, ironically, can end up costing councils even more in the long run.

Over the last year, my think tank the Centre for Young Lives has produced a series of reports with our partners Child of the North, looking at some of the challenges facing children both in the region and nationally. They have drawn on the very best analysis and good practice from universities in Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, and York.

A consistent theme throughout has been our broken SEN system and the importance of an inclusive education system where children feel supported. Sadly, too many children with additional needs in our region are not receiving that help. That can range from struggling to receive an assessment for autism to falling out of school altogether.

Added to that, many children in the North are growing up without the educational advantages enjoyed by their peers in other parts of the country. They are starting at a disadvantage even before they reach adulthood. We need to go the extra mile during in their childhood years to close that gap.

At the same time, rural areas like North Yorkshire are also struggling to attract the young families that they need to keep a community and local economy thriving. Decisions that encourage families with children to move away to better connected suburban or urban areas will end up being counterproductive.

So, I hope that the council will think again. It should be a core function of local government to fund transport to the most suitable school for a child, not just expect every child can go to their closest school whatever their circumstances and whatever the consequences.

While many councils are under the cosh financially, when it comes to our children’s education, particularly vulnerable children with Special Educational Needs, there can be no cutting corners.