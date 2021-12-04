These are the best primary schools in Yorkshire according to The Sunday Times School Guide 2022

The 10 schools were revealed as part of the Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017-19.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years of centre- and teacher-assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

Three primary schools in Yorkshire have been named as the best schools in the north of England.

“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement. By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.

“At a time when some schools are making hard to substantiate claims of academic prowess based on outcomes from 2021 and 2020, we believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.”

These are the top 10 schools in Yorkshire:

1 - Copthorne Primary School, Bradford

2 - Horton Park Primary School, Bradford

3 - Burley and Woodhead C of E Primary School, Ilkley

4 - Meanwood C of E Primary School, Leeds

5 - Crossley Street Primary School, Wetherby

6 - St Peter's RC Primary School, Scarborough

7 - Baildon C of E Primary School and Nursery, Shipley

8 - Warmsworth Primary School, Doncaster

9 - Westbrook Lane Primary School, Leeds