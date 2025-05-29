Thornton Primary School leads the way in DfE Sustainability Pilot Project

Thornton Primary School is making bold strides toward a greener, more resilient future as part of a pioneering Department for Education (DfE) sustainability pilot project.

Selected as one of just four schools in Bradford to take part, Thornton has spent the past 18 months liaising with the DfE about transforming its 1970s building into a blueprint for sustainable school design.

With full funding from the DfE, the school was chosen to explore how improvements in air quality, energy efficiency, and nature-based learning can future-proof school environments and inspire others to follow.

The project’s goals include improving airflow throughout the school, reducing energy consumption, enhancing biodiversity, and creating new outdoor learning spaces. Key features of the upgrade include:

Completed Reception Playground

Smart Airflow & Energy Efficiency

Installation of sensors that automatically open and close windows based on temperature, new high-level radiators in the hall, ceiling modifications to improve heat flow, and window films that regulate building temperature.

Nature-Inspired Learning Zones

A disused all-weather pitch is becoming a natural trim trail and wildflower meadow, with new trees planted for shade and biodiversity. A garden area is being reimagined as a “town square” for community events like carol singing and this will be used as an outdoor classroom.

Interactive Learning Tools

Lecterns with QR codes placed throughout the site provide digital access to content on nature and sustainability, making learning immersive and on-the-move.

Modern Technology & Safeguarding

Swipe card systems have been introduced to support airflow and security, alongside a brand-new ICT suite and interactive classroom boards to support digital-first teaching and reduce paper use.

Sustainable Infrastructure

More permeable surfaces have been added to reduce flood risk, particularly in the Reception play area, and improvements to the library and dining hall will further reduce the school’s carbon footprint.

The school faced a few challenges, including delays due to the discovery of RAAC concrete and the general election, but work is now expected to be completed by June.

Before-and-after data on heating, air quality, and energy use is being collected and analysed to inform future DfE projects. The school’s experience will provide a vital case study on how sustainable, smart design can positively impact pupil wellbeing, environmental awareness, and operational efficiency.

Liz Davison, Executive Headteacher at Thornton Primary School, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be part of this national pilot.

We’ve worked closely with the DfE and partners to create something special, an environment that reflects our values and meets the needs of children now and in the future.”

Thornton Primary School forms part of Focus-Trust, a charitable primary school trust based in the North West of England and West Yorkshire that aims to provide great schools at the heart of communities where all children flourish.