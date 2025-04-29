Thorpe Primary School opens doors to new Reception pupils after standout year

Thorpe Primary School in Idle, Bradford is inviting families to explore its Reception class places for September 2025, following an exceptional run of success that has placed the school firmly in the spotlight.

Parents and carers who may not be satisfied with their child’s initial school offer are being encouraged to consider the award-winning school, which has gone from strength to strength over the past two years.

Rated ‘Good’ across all areas in its most recent Ofsted inspection, Thorpe Primary has also received a series of national and regional accolades. These include the Silver Pearson National Teaching Award for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year, a shortlisting for the Tes Early Years Setting of the Year Award, and recognition as a World Class School - a status awarded to only a select number of UK schools demonstrating exceptional standards.

In 2024, the school’s achievements continued with a T&A Education Award win for Supporting Staff Member of the Year. Its most recent SATs results placed it in the top 10% of primary schools across Bradford, a statistic that reflects both strong academic performance and a commitment to pupil progress.

Inside the classroom at Thorpe Primary School

Alongside its academic success, Thorpe Primary prides itself on offering a rich and engaging curriculum. As part of the Carlton Academy Trust, the school runs the Carlton Edge programme, which provides every child with access to high-quality enrichment opportunities, including trips, themed learning weeks and real-world experiences designed to broaden horizons.

Families interested in a Reception place are encouraged to arrange a visit. The school is offering guided tours where prospective parents can meet staff, see classrooms in action and find out more about the curriculum and support on offer.