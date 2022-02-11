The school standards regulator visited Northstead Community Primary School late last year, but in its recently published report said the school’s leaders "do not act swiftly enough to address weaknesses" which have been identified.

It said plans to enhance pupils’ character and prepare them for life "are not well thought out or designed", meaning "some pupils do not treat each other with respect".

The inspector's report praised the school for encouraging pupils to enjoy reading a range of books through its annual poetry festival and scheme that ensures every pupil receives a book at Christmas.

Three schools in Scarborough have been rated as 'requires improvement'

The report said pupils enjoy leadership opportunities in Year 6, such as supporting St Catherine’s Hospice, and that leaders are determined to teach all pupils to swim.

Jim Lidgley, headteacher at Northstead, said: "All the staff and governors at Northstead Community Primary School continue to be dedicated to supporting our school community, as we have been doing during the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As the Ofsted report states, ‘leaders know what they need to do to improve the school’. The areas requiring improvement were already included in our School Improvement Plan and many have already been acted upon."

Northstead was previously rated as "good" at its last inspection in 2016.

Following an Ofsted visit to East Ayton Community Primary School, leaders were praised for transforming early years and nursery provision, which "now reflects a high-quality environment".

The school has recently introduced sweeping changes to how it teaches reading, phonics and maths and is "working hard to create a more ambitious curriculum".

However, the report notes, many plans are in the very early stages of being implemented across Key Stages 1 and 2, and some "do not fully meet national curriculum expectations".

Co-Headteacher Derek Johnson said: "We are very proud of how our pupils take on the school’s values and of the supportive and respectful environment we have here.

"We have already begun to address areas where the inspection found we could improve and are resolute in tackling this."

East Ayton was previously rated as "requires Improvement" at its last inspection in 2018.

Gladstone Road Primary School was inspected in December last year, but its recent report said the school has been through an unsettled period and at the time of the previous full inspection, standards were low throughout.

It said that in some areas of the curriculum "teachers’ subject knowledge is stronger than in others". Core subjects such as maths, English and PE were praised, but it said science and design technology are "at a much earlier stage of development".

The inspector’s report praised the school’s leadership and said staff have a "clear vision" in place and know what they need to do in order to achieve it. "They are passionate about ensuring pupils at this school gain the knowledge and understanding they need to be ready for secondary school," the report added.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Garry Johnson said: "We are thrilled with these findings, as it reinforces to us that we are making a difference to improving our school and improving the outcomes for our children."

The school was rated "good" in all categories, except for the quality of education, which was rated as "requires improvement".

Mr Johnson continued: "I'm sure you will be as delighted with the report as we are. It was a rigorous inspection but very fair.

"We look forward to continuing our work in raising standards and achieving success for all of our children."

Ofsted said the early years curriculum is "thoughtfully considered and detailed" and that leaders have prioritised the development of children’s language and communication.

It said communication between home and school and safeguarding measures are effective.