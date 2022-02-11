The Burton Agnes chalk drum, a 5,000-year-old chalk sculpture, was found on a country estate in the eponymous area of East Yorkshire.

The drum is covered in an elaborate design that was popular during the time when Stonehenge was built.

It was found near the grave of three children of different ages.

The Burton Agnes chalk drum, chalk ball and bone pin

The three children’s bodies were buried in an embrace, with the eldest child holding the two youngest whose hands were touching.

The drum was buried just above the head of the eldest child.

Neil Wilkin, curator of The world of Stonehenge at the British Museum, said it was the “most important” piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years.

The Burton Agnes archaeological dig

He added that the scene discovered at the grave was “deeply moving”.

“The discovery of the Burton Agnes grave is highly moving. The emotions the new drum expresses are powerful and timeless, they transcend the time of Stonehenge and reflect a moment of tragedy and despair that remains undimmed after 5,000 years.”