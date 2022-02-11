Judge to visit site following tragic death of worker at Yorkshire goat farm

Yorkshire Dairy goats at Seaton Ross Picture: Gary Longbottom

At a hearing at Hull Crown Court, Judge John Thackray QC said he wanted to visit the Yorkshire Dairy Goats site at Seaton Ross.

Janet McDonald, 53, died on August 1 2018 following an accident at the farm.

Yorkshire Dairy Goats pleaded guilty to a breach of health and safety in connection with the operation of telehandlers at Beverley Magistrates on January 13.

It is understood Ms McDonald, who had worked at the farm for 30 years, was struck by a reversing telehandler, used to clear muck.

She was flown by air ambulance to hospital where she died a day later.

Yorkshire Dairy Goats was set up in 1986 and sells goat’s milk, butter, cheese and yoghurts to a number of UK shops and supermarkets.