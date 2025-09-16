Tong Leadership Academy welcomes prospective pupils to open evening

Tong Leadership Academy is inviting Year 5 and 6 pupils and their families to its Year 7 Open Evening on Tuesday 23 September from 4pm to 6.30pm.

The open evening, which will take place at the school on Westgate Hill Street in Bradford, will give visitors the chance to explore the variety of subjects on offer, ask questions to current pupils and staff, and experience first-hand the dynamic school community that makes it a standout choice for prospective pupils. Guests will also be able to tour the school’s state-of-the-art learning and leisure facilities, including an indoor swimming pool, 3G sports pitches, extensive playing fields, a fully-equipped gym, drama and dance studios, and a 350-seat theatre – providing pupils with one of the best learning environments in Bradford.

The open evening will provide an exciting opportunity to discover more about the school’s comprehensive academic curriculum, diverse co-curricular programme and extensive pastoral support system. These elements work together to create a nurturing environment where every pupil can develop the skills and qualities needed for future success in their life and career.

As part of Star Academies – one of the UK’s leading education providers – Tong Leadership Academy benefits from the expertise, collaborative approaches and comprehensive support that has enabled Star to deliver outstanding pupil results across the country.

Tong Leadership Academy Open Evening: Tuesday 23 September from 4pm to 6.30pm.

For more information about Tong Leadership Academy, visit tongleadershipacademy.com

The admissions deadline for Year 7 places in September 2026 is 31 October 2025.