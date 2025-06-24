Top prize for talented Hunningley pupil at regional ceremony

Hunningley Primary School plays host to Best in Everyone Awards event and gets the opportunity to celebrate one of its own.

Hunningley Primary School is celebrating today after one of its pupils, Celine Vladislav, won the award for Creative Arts at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Regional Primary Pupil Awards.

Playing host this year to the awards ceremony, it was a particular pleasure for the Hunningley Primary School community to have one of their own recognised among the pupils receiving awards.

The Best in Everyone awards celebrate the achievements of pupils and staff at the Group’s schools across the country. Primary schools in the North attended a special ceremony at Hunningley Primary Academy, whilst those in the South will enjoy their own awards ceremony at Langford Primary School in London on the 25th June.

Following an in-school awards ceremony to highlight pupils’ outstanding academic or extracurricular achievements, the lucky winners were selected out of an impressive field of candidates and were then invited to the Group-wide awards.

Hunningley Primary’s award winner, Celine, is a talented young pupil who enjoys singing, acting, dancing and playing the flute. She regularly takes to the stage in school concerts, choir performances and dance showcases and is known for her enthusiasm and inspiring energy.

Nominating her for the regional award, as well as commending her outstanding talent, her teachers wanted to congratulate her in particular for her hard work to promote inclusivity through the arts. This includes through a recent intergenerational project which saw her sing for the Hunningley Grange Care Home and by raising funds for Marie Curie’s great daffodil appeal.

Catherine Horton-Hale, Principal of Hunningley Primary School, said: “Celine has made an outstanding contribution to the arts within our school community and impressed us all time and again with her creativity and ability across a range of art forms. She is not only exceptionally talented as a young person, but also hugely encouraging and enthusiastic about getting others involved in the joy that the arts can bring – whether her peers or members of the local community. Her confidence and generosity are fantastic skills which will support her throughout her school career and beyond.”