From illness, to truancy, to unauthorised term-time holidays, there are many different factors that can drive up a school’s absence rate.

But they can all have a marked effect on a young person’s attainment - all the way through to their GCSEs.

A recent Department for Education report found that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs, compared to those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This meant that missing just 10 days of school reduced the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.

The Government’s absence and attendance figures for the full 2023/24 school year are also out now. Despite showing a small improvement on the year before, the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also labelled ‘persistently absent’, meaning they are missing at least 10% of these half-day sessions.

We’ve taken a closer look at the state-funded secondary schools across the Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spenborough area - excluding private and special schools - to see how they measure up when it comes to absences for any reason. Here’s how they fared, from those with the lowest absence rates, to the highest:

1 . Heckmondwike Grammar School At the top of the list is this selective secondary academy and sixth form in Heckmondwike. It is an extremely high academic performer, with its GCSEs-based Progress 8 score last year being 'well above average'. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a low overall absence rate of just 3.7%.

2 . BBG Academy This is a secondary academy in Birkenshaw, which boasted an 'above average' Progress 8 score after last year's exam season. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.83%.

3 . Whitcliffe Mount Whitcliffe Mount is a secondary academy in the Cleckheaton area. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of about 8%.

4 . Batley Grammar School This is an all-through free school in Batley. Contrary to its name, it is a comprehensive school. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 8.55%.