Tributes hung on the gates of the school

David Bradley, an assistant headteacher at Westways Primary School in Crookes, was believed to be in his early 30s when he passed away.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

In her tribute, Westways Primary School executive headteacher Sam Fearnehough said everyone at the school is "shocked and heartbroken" by the tragic news of Mr Bradley's sudden death.

Westways Primary School in Crookes

She said: “Dave was an amazing teacher and an exceptional Assistant Headteacher who was loved by all who met him and worked with him.

"It is a huge loss, not only to our school but to the teaching profession. Dave was a Headteacher in the making and had an outstanding contribution still to make to education.

"Our whole community is deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Touching messages of condolence written by the teaching staff and pupils have also been left at the school railings who described Mr Bradley as 'the best teacher ever.'

One wrote: "RIP Mr Bradley. You will be truly missed by the whole of Westways. The whole school has so many unforgettable memories with you.

"Westways will never forget you and the school will not be the same. We love you."

A pupil wrote: "To Mr Bradley, you were the best teacher ever but sadly you passed away. You were the best, kindhearted teacher."

Another pupil described him as a “super hero.”