Trinity Leeds and White Rose host Made in Yorkshire initiative, encouraging next generation to reimagine the future of retail

Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre have hosted their enterprise challenge, ‘Made in Yorkshire’, with three local schools competing in a ‘Dragons’ Den’-style pitch.

Made in Yorkshire is a cross-school competition with students tasked with designing a brand-new community space for the city before going head-to-head and pitching their proposals in the finals.

Centred around the theme ‘reimagining their local retail space’, the project challenged Leeds pupils to present their ideas and vision for retail in the future, while considering the broader impact retail space has on the local area.

The competition began with workshops at Trinity Leeds earlier this year, with the final taking place at White Rose Shopping Centre this month, where the winning concept has been chosen.

Year 10 students from Bruntcliffe Academy, Leeds East Academy, Dixons Unity Academy, and Oulten Academy took part in three workshops which replicated real-life design processes.

This included creative placemaking, community and customer insights, and environmental sustainability hosted by professionals at the shopping centres, before the students developed their own ideas for a retail space to best serve their community in Leeds.

The teams presented their ideas to an expert panel, showcasing the principles learned during the workshops. The pitches addressed all aspects of creating a sustainable retail space, including establishing their concept, understanding their key audience, and shared how they would design and market the space.

The final presentations included concept diagrams, mood boards, and branding, survey questions for customer research, example social media content and key points on sustainability.

Made in Yorkshire aims to showcase the vital role young people can play in transforming the retail landscape into a dynamic force for positive change within their communities. In recent years, physical retail has shifted towards creating experiences, with shopping centres evolving into social hubs that foster and strengthen community connections.

The school engagement project is delivered by Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre, their parent company Landsec, and Ahead Partnership, and is funded by the Landsec Futures Fund. The £20m social impact fund is dedicated to enhancing social value to the communities it serves.

This is the second year of the challenge, providing an opportunity for 42 Yorkshire-based students to benefit from the Landsec Futures Fund.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “The Made in Yorkshire initiative encourages students to explore their creativity within the retail sector. The next generation offer fresh insights for creating retail experiences that resonate with their needs and our ever-changing world.

“Working with Ahead Partnership, who have already empowered over 10,000 young people through their continued partnership with Landsec, ensures that our efforts make a real difference in our local community. Now in its second year in Yorkshire, this competition helps students transform an idea into a design and then pitch. All whilst boosting their confidence and equipping them with valuable skills necessary for their future careers”.

Georgina Johnson, Programme Manager at Ahead Partnership said: “It has been a privilege to come together once again with the teams at Landsec, Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centres to bring the Made In Yorkshire Challenge to a new cohort of local students. We have been so impressed by the quality of work and all the ideas shared by students that showcase their creativity and vision for the future of retail.

“We’re delighted to continue to deliver this unique programme that supports the next generation to develop essential employability skills with a focus on sustainability that helps to support a greener future. All while empowering employers to act as role models of their professions, helping to connect more young people to opportunities in their area.”

The winning team from this year’s event was Green Haven from Bruntcliffe Academy, winning a trophy for their school and the chance to compete in a national final.