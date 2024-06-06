Trip of a lifetime for Hull youngsters

A group of school children from Preston Primary School, located just outside of Hull, took a trip of a lifetime to visit the Houses of Parliament in London today (Thursday 6th June 2024), with travel organised by popular open access operator, Hull Trains.

The ten children, and the group’s accompanying adults, boarded the 08:23 train from Hull station travelling to London King’s Cross. From there they travelled to the Houses of Parliament in Westminster for a behind the scenes tour. They then enjoyed a workshop on debating, before finishing their visit to the capital with a spin on the iconic London Eye. Hull Trains also supported the group with their return journey to Hull.

Hull Trains recently launched a new Learning and Development Academy in Hull. The locally based train company is committed to providing opportunities for all and helping to inspire the next generation of talent to join the rail industry. The gesture of providing facilitated travel for the school helped ensure that the trip could happen, but also further strengthens the important bond between Hull Trains and the local Hull community.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Hull Trains, said: “Supporting this very special visit to Westminster for Preston Primary school was another great chance to give something back to the local communities that we serve as well as enable the group of young people to learn more about democracy at such a unique time.

“At Hull Trains we care about nurturing and developing the next generation of talent and hopefully the group of young people will be inspired by their trip today, either to enter the world of politics, or if not perhaps the to join the rail industry and help make a difference to the local community.”

Tanya Grannon, Teacher and School Council Lead, said: “This is the second year running we are taking our School Council children to London to visit the Houses of Parliament. They will take part in a tour of the building then complete a workshop aimed at helping them to learn about citizenship, history and British Values. This learning will then be fed back to their peers at school.

“The children have been very excited about their visit - some more excited about the prospect of a train journey than the tour itself! For some of our children, this will be their first time on a train so it is a really special experience for them.

