Two Leeds charities supported by local nursery this Christmas

Kids Planet Church Walk is spreading seasonal cheer by organising a special festive gift appeal to support two cherished local organisations: Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm and The Sick Children’s Trust at Eckersley House.

The gift donation took place on Thursday 12th December and saw families from the Kids Planet nursery community coming together to contribute meaningful gifts for those in need.

With a mission to transform lives, Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm provides unforgettable residential stays for disadvantaged children, offering them a chance to enjoy the countryside, build confidence, and create lasting memories. These experiences are designed to foster resilience and well-being, helping children develop essential skills while enjoying a safe and nurturing environment.

The Sick Children’s Trust at Eckersley House offers a lifeline to families with seriously ill children by providing free accommodation just minutes away from their child’s hospital bedside. This invaluable support allows families to stay together, reducing stress and financial burden during what is often one of the most challenging periods of their lives.

Earlier in the year, the nursery organised a range of fundraising events, including previous gift appeals, and with a summer fayre which raised £88.92 to also support these charities.

Kids Planet Church Walk is proud to support these vital causes and is delighted to be making a difference in the lives of local children and families.

Lauren Sheldrick, deputy manager at Kids Planet Church Walk, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "It’s heartwarming to see the generosity of our families and the impact these donations can have on the lives of others. We love supporting these charities and the work they do, especially at this time of year.”