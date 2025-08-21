Two of a kind: Leeds twins receive matching GCSE results

Samuel and Adam (left to right), students at The Grammar School at Leeds, achieved outstanding GCSE results.

Leeds twins Samuel and Adam, students at The Grammar School at Leeds, have twice the reason to celebrate today as they receive excellent GCSE results.

Both Samuel and Adam received similarly outstanding results, with 10 grade 9s and five grade 8s between them. They received identical grades in history and religious studies. Both are also Explorer Scouts and keen musicians, with Samuel achieving grade 7 cello, and Adam an accomplished tuba and trumpet player. Both boys intend to take politics and religious studies at A-level; however, while Samuel is keen on geography, Adam will pursue his love of languages with an A-level in French.

This year’s cohort also included three other sets of twins, all of whom celebrated their results today – a rare and memorable moment for GSAL.

GSAL’s GCSE Class of 2025 includes a GB swimmer, an international hockey player and one of the most promising young physicists in the UK. Six students had particular cause for celebration after receiving 9s - the highest possible grade - across the board in 10 subjects. Additionally, 30 students achieved 10 grade 8s and 9s.