'Unacceptable' - Plan for mobile takeaway close to primary schools refused

Plans for a new takeaway near to two primary schools have been refused after planners described the proposals as “unacceptable.”

A planning application to make several changes to the Local Supermarket site at the corner of Saffron Drive and Allerton Road were submitted to Bradford Council earlier this year.

Among the proposals were to install a mobile take away unit in the shop’s car park and expand the building to create a hot food café and dining area.

A new extraction flue would also be added to the extension.

But the plans have now been refused by Bradford Council, with officers saying the flue would “create an unacceptable amount of odour.”

And they also argued that the take away would be too close to primary schools – going against the Council’s hot food take away policy set up to reduce childhood obesity by limiting access to take aways nears schools, play areas and parks.

The application had been submitted by M Salawat.

Refusing the plans, planning officers said: “The Council’s adopted Hot Food Takeaways Planning Document prohibits the siting of hot food takeaways where they would fall within 400m of the boundary of an existing primary or secondary school, youth centred facility or a recreation ground or park boundary.

“This site sits within 400m of several such facilities (including Allerton Primary School and Ley Top Primary School) and as a consequence the formation of a takeaway in this location is unacceptable.”

They also argued that the flue that would be installed in the new hot food area in the shop extension was too short.

There are homes next to the shop, and flats above it, and planners said the new flue would not be able to disperse cooking odours away from these properties.

Planners said: “The new flue to the roof of the single storey side extension would have a noticeable impact on the amenity of neighbouring occupants by way of the noise, vibrations and smells that would emanate from the proposed flue.

“It will create an unacceptable amount of odour by not discharging at a height sufficient to disperse odours adequately.”

