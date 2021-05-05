VIRTUAL OPEN DAY: Harrogate's Ashville College to open doors digitally on May 22

REGISTER HERE: Parents and guardians or prospective students wanting to book a place at the Open Day, being held on Saturday, May 22, from 9.30am to 1.30pm, can register their interest - CLICK HERE.

For more information about Ashville College, visit www.ashville.co.uk , email [email protected] or, if you have any questions about Ashville’s Open Day, call the Admissions Team on 01423 566 358.

Taking place via the College’s online platform, the virtual Open Day day will provide information about Ashville’s learning journey, all the way from the Acorns Nursery Class to the Sixth Form.

The event will feature a series of live Q&A sessions throughout the day with key members of the leading independent school’s Teaching and Admissions staff, providing families with the opportunity to find out more about all areas of the College. In addition, the 360 degrees virtual campus tour and interviews with day and boarding pupils will give a pupil-perspective of studying at Ashville.

Set in 64-acres of grounds on the outskirts of the spa town, Ashville College is a leading independent school for boys and girls aged from three to 18. And this September sees Rhiannon Wilkinson becoming its eleventh and first female Head.

Mrs Wilkinson is no stranger to Harrogate, having previously led Harrogate Ladies’ College before being appointed as Headmistress of Wycombe Abbey, the girls equivalent of Eton.

This virtual event is open to all families, at any stage of their school application research; whether they are looking for a last-minute place for their child to start this September, or beyond.

And whilst it might feel a long way off, it is also the perfect opportunity for families with children who are due to start school or Sixth Form in September 2022, to begin their research now. Before you know it, the application deadlines will be looming, and starting to look now will help to avoid back-to-back weekends of attending open days in the autumn.

Applying to independent schools

If you are considering a private education for your child, it is also worth bearing in mind that the sooner you apply the better to avoid missing out on your first choice. Independent schools differ on the amount of time they require to apply in advance, and usually have more settling-in sessions for children (and parents) in the build-up to their first term

It’s a good idea to visit the schools’ websites to look up their admissions dates and procedures. That being the case, the process to ensure the school you choose is the right one starts now.

Senior School students enjoying a science class at Harrogate’s Ashville College

How to make the most out of a school open day

Coronavirus has meant that physical open days have given way to virtual events, and these are an excellent way to help you gain a good introduction to a school.

Ahead of your first visit, either online or in person, we recommend you:

* Make a list of all the schools you’re interested in, from your first choice to your fallback options. Keep a dedicated file or folder for quick reference – brochures/website links soon mount up!

Ashville College is a leading independent school for boys and girls aged from three to 18.

* Sign up to as many events as you can, explore all the available features and if possible, ask questions

* If you are genuinely interested in a school, arrange a visit in person where possible. If not, have a one-to-one call with a member of staff, ideally the class teacher or Head of Year relevant to your child

* If your child has learning difficulties, find out about the school’s SEN offering to ensure they can provide the necessary support.

* Don’t be afraid to ask questions on the day, especially if your child has particular interests or needs.

* Ask about the extra-curricular offerings, remember that children learn and develop important skills both in and outside of the classroom, so it is worth asking what extra clubs and activities your child could potentially participate in.