Virtual reality brings new worlds to Bradford classrooms

An innovative project from Bradford College will use immersive technology to boost engagement and literacy skills among disadvantaged students.

Michelle Swallow, Amanda Leary and Louise Dean’s innovative 360 Learning Lab project has been awarded £13,978 from the annual competition Let Teachers SHINE to bring outside environments into the classroom using 360-degree videos and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

“Our project will create a free online library of 360-degree videos that can be used to immerse students in real-world settings like bustling London streets, the moody landscapes of Haworth, or the quiet solemnity of graveyards,” explained Amanda.

By virtually ‘placing’ students in these environments the project hopes to spark pupils’ imagination, and provide the sensory inspiration needed for creative writing tasks.

Michelle Swallow from Bradford College

Many students often find it hard to visualise or write about locations they have never seen.

As Amanda explained: “Learners struggle to imagine scenes because they haven’t had those opportunities to travel or experience different places.”

“Students from disadvantaged backgrounds often lack enriching experiences outside school required to build cultural capital,” added Louise.

Research suggests that a lack of cultural knowledge and experience needed for GCSE English leads to lower outcomes – only 20.1% of students retaking their exam in 2023 scored grade 4 or higher.

Amanda Leary, from Bradford College

The 360-Learning Lab project aims to tackle this issue by immersing learners in diverse, realistic virtual environments, and providing those valuable cultural experiences.

By specifically creating videos to support activities such as creative writing tasks or exam revision, the project also hopes to boost motivation and inspire students to reconnect with their learning.

“A significant issue we’ve noticed in Bradford is the lack of engagement in English creative writing, particularly among students from disadvantaged backgrounds,” said Amanda.

“Many of our students have expressed disengagement with English due to a perceived lack of creativity and relevance,” Amanda explained, adding that with the 360-Learning Lab: “Students will be able to access their adventure mode.”

As an innovative and exciting way for students to engage with core curriculum subjects, the team hopes to overcome typical barriers to learning in the classroom.

“A significant challenge, particularly in English, is sparking creativity among students struggling to connect with traditional teaching methods,” said Amanda.

Funding from SHINE will be used to film the 360-degree video content including editing and uploading to an online platform. The team also plans to train teachers in how to use the technology, as well as creating teacher resources based on specific texts, themes and exam questions found in the curriculum.

The team would like to see their project expand beyond Bradford College, allowing even more students to connect with new environments, broaden their experience and spark new enthusiasm for their learning.

“360-Learning Lab is designed to be affordable, accessible, and scalable, using low-cost VR headsets and smartphones, ensuring schools with limited budgets can adopt the technology easily,” explained Louise.

“It’s really exciting, to think that the work that you put in is going to bear fruit and we can actually do this,” remarked Michelle.

“We’re really grateful for the support from SHINE,” Michelle added. “It’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Run annually by the North of England education charity SHINE, the Let Teachers SHINE competition identifies and supports promising educational innovations.

In addition to funding, winners receive access to a comprehensive programme of development workshops and one-to-one support to help refine and scale their ideas.

Since the competition was first launched in 2012, SHINE has supported a wide range of impactful initiatives which have gone on to benefit millions of pupils nationwide. Previous success stories include Times Tables Rock Stars, Hegarty Maths, Vocabulous and Boromi.

The Bradford College project is one of nine winners to land a share of more than £175,00 this year.