Wakefield’s schoolchildren returned to the classroom last week, and the brand new school year is now well underway.

Among them were nearly four thousand pupils across the wider borough set to start at a state secondary school. While the transition from primary school can be quite the leap, this is an exciting time - one where learners will take on a new world of class schedules, and eventually exams, GCSEs and other qualifications.

With this in mind, and to celebrate the success of some of our local schools, we’ve revisited the top performing state secondary schools across the Wakefield Metropolitan District Council council area. We’ve used our own ‘gold standard’ for schools, which primarily draws on each school’s latest Progress 8 score (currently from 2024) - an official figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements which helps to determine how quickly pupils progressed compared to peers from similar starting points.

We’ve picked out the top 12 performing schools across the area. But exam results aren’t the only measure of a great learning environment, so we’ve also made sure all schools included had positive ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections.

These are set to change very soon, but only schools with a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system or positive ratings across all categories under the current one have been included. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded expectation.

Here are the Wakefield area schools that came out on top:

1 . Castleford Academy At the top of the list is this secondary academy, in Castleford. In a recent Ofsted inspection, it was found to be 'good' or 'outstanding' in all categories. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.41 – towards the upper end of the 'above average' band.

2 . Trinity Academy Cathedral Next up is this Anglican secondary academy in Wakefield's Thornes area. It was most recently rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.34.

3 . Horbury Academy This is a secondary academy in the Horbury area, just southwest of the city. It was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an 'above average' Progress 8 score of 0.32.