We must end epidemic of absent children from school, report warns

The crisis in children’s school attendance since the pandemic needs to be tackled to end a generation of “lost learning” according to a major thinktank report.

Some 11.5 million school days were lost in the autumn term of 2023/2024 compared with 6.6 million in the autumn term before the pandemic, an increase of 67 per cent.

The rise is compounded by a huge hike in the number of exclusions and suspensions, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

Exclusions are up by over a third in a single year, home education has increased by over 20 per cent between 2022/23 and 2023/24, and there has been a 140 percent increase in the highest level of special educational needs support plans since 2015.

Some £850m of funding is needed to provide extra support to ensure children stay in school, according to a specially formed “Who is Losing Learning” Council.

The report authors say that investment would be offset by a reduction in children who would no longer need costly Education, Health and Care Plans.

Efua Poku-Amanfo, research fellow at IPPR, said: “Children can’t learn if they are not in school or are in some other way lost from the classroom or unaccounted for.

“Since the pandemic, huge swathes of children have never returned, are being excluded or are mysteriously absent.

“Without urgent action to tackle lost learning, we risk failing the most disadvantaged children - those who could gain the most from an inclusive education system.”

The Government must also introduce legislation to monitor whenever a child is moved out of their school, to combat off-rolling and “managed moves” - when children are moved schools but haven’t gone through a formal exclusion progress, according to the Council.

The IPPR estimates for every child who is formally excluded, 10 disappear in informal moves. One third of children who experience one of these hidden moves goes to an “unknown destination” - meaning the Department for Education (DfE) has no idea where or whether they are still being schooled.

The report has called for the DfE to introduce an amendment to its Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill that requires “oversight of all pupil movements off site and off roll”.

About a third of pupils who are moved around the school system between Year 7 and Year 11 go to an “unknown destination”, according to the paper.

The paper said: “It is currently not possible to assess which schools are inclusive on a national basis using official published data.

“Data on suspensions, exclusions and absences tells only part of the story.

“Hidden beneath these statistics are numerous unseen ways children are moved around the system.”

Data seen by the Yorkshire Post shows in some areas of the region exclusions more than doubled between 2018/2019 and 2022/2023. In Leeds, there was a 107 per cent increase suspensions, and York saw a 135 per cent rise.

Pepe Di’Iasio, chair of the Who is Losing Learning? Solutions Council and general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders

“Children cannot learn if they are not in school and are not engaged. Lost learning is impacting a large – and growing – group of children, with those living in poverty being hit the hardest. This destroys opportunity for those who need it most and is one of the most significant challenges facing the next generation

“This pioneering new report sets out a blueprint for an inclusive education system and the practical steps government can take to make sure that more children can benefit from the academic and social opportunities of an excellent education.”