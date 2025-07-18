Controversial cuts to school bus services in West Yorkshire are to be considered in coming days amid claims it will encourage young people to walk more or use public transport.

Six routes could be withdrawn in September next year, serving schools in Calderdale, Bradford, and Leeds, with pupils told to walk or get a local bus or train instead.

The move is only "equitable", insists the transport authority, and applies only in areas where public transport is already in place, or where children can walk less than 1.5miles each way.

At present, adds West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), it subsidises services for fee-paying students at a cost of nearly £19m a year. With the proposed changes, just under 200 pupils a day will be impacted.

St Mary's Menston would see one of its bus services affected in the proposal.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said parents will be consulted fully, and schools have been made aware ahead of next Thursday's meeting to decide.

“As we look to improve transport across West Yorkshire, we want to ensure services are equitable for all," she added.

"We are working towards delivery of our Weaver Network which will ensure reliable public transport working alongside trains and walking and cycling routes, so whether it is school, work or leisure, wherever you’re going, we’ll get you there.”

The policy change is to be considered by WYCA at a full meeting next week. If agreed, it will go to public consultation.

The six services set to be withdrawn include Bradford's B50 for Beckfoot School and the S64 or S66 to Titus Salt, with children told to walk instead. With the B99 to Appleton Academy, says WYCA, there are public buses.

In Calderdale, the C6 to Crossley Heath Grammar would be affected, with pupils told a direct bus alternative is available. And in Leeds, the changes would impact the S62 to Cockburn School, and the SM25 to St Mary's in Menston, a Catholic school with a wider intake, with pupils from Ilkley and Burley in Wharfedale told to get the train.

The move, outlined WYCA teams, would create a "more equitable" service while encouraging children to walk or cycle to school.

It would also encourage them to use public transport, the authority added, as it moves towards a "fully integrated transport network", bringing buses under public control.

Using public transport rather than a dedicated school bus might actually be easier, it claims, while boosting pupils' confidence and delivering an important life skill.

The changes, stressed WYCA, will affect fewer than one per cent of children who use school buses.

Transport committee chair Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said: “It is vital that we provide safe and secure routes for children to get to school, and we want to ensure the policy is equitably applied across West Yorkshire.