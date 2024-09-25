Whitley & Eggborough Primary School sitting pretty thanks to Banks Community Fund furniture grant

A Goole primary school is set to put the finishing touch to recent building improvements with the help of a four-figure grant from the Banks Community Fund.

Whitley & Eggborough Community Primary School renovated its main entrance area during the summer holidays to provide a more welcoming environment for pupils and their families.

New, energy efficient doors have been fitted, while a glass panel has been added to open up the school office at which visitors to the building are welcomed.

Large inspirational artworks have been added to the walls, including references to the school’s ‘Caring, Helping and Sharing’ motto and a large world map which zooms down onto the local area to show children where their community fits into the wider world.

Headteacher Alison Coventry, Jamilah Hassan of the Banks Group and office manager Diane Steward

The work was completed in time for the start of the new autumn term – and now, after receiving a £1,000 grant from the Banks Community Fund, the school has also bought a new table and chairs to go into the enhanced reception area.

Whitley & Eggborough Community Primary School has 218 pupils on its roll, from Reception to Year Six, and works to an ethos of ‘developing happy, confident and enthusiastic children who thrive in a stimulating and exciting environment’.

Its school mascot CHaS The Dragon embodies its core ‘Caring, Helping and Sharing’ beliefs, which are designed to help its pupils become model citizens, and it received a Good rating across all categories in its most recent Ofsted report.

Diane Steward, office manager at Whitley & Eggborough Community Primary School, says: "Our reception area has been in increasing need of attention for some time and the work we’ve carried out is making a huge difference to everyone’s first experience of walking through our front door.

“We’d hoped to be able to buy some new furniture for the reception area, but with so many different spending priorities across the school, we simply didn’t have the money available within our project budget to do so.

“Banks’ generous donation is allowing us to put this important finishing touch to our reception refurbishment and we’re hugely grateful for their support.”

The Banks Group is the business behind plans for the development of a landmark an integrated extension to the west of Eggborough, which would offer new low carbon homes, enhanced local transport links, a new primary school and nursery, assisted living units, new areas of accessible public open space, other local services and a range of environmental benefits.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds: “The school sits right at the heart of the local community and provides a fantastic learning environment for its young people, so we’re very pleased to be able to help them add even more to their exciting building improvement project.”

The Banks Community Fund provides grants for community groups and voluntary organisations in the vicinity of Banks Group projects.