Woodsetts primary school open day

By Matthew Revill
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:13 GMT
Looking for a new school place for your child? Why not come along to our open day?

We still have a few spaces left across different year groups.

Our school has loads to offer including:

  • A fully refurbished school
  • Beautiful grounds with forest area, allotment and our own chickens!
  • Over 15 different clubs on offer each week
  • Breakfast and Wraparound care
  • Excellent results - 3rd highest achieving school in Rotherham
Woodsetts FlierWoodsetts Flier
Woodsetts Flier

Why not come to find out more about our beautiful little village school.

We have an open morning on Saturday, September 21 between 10am and 12noon.

Everyone welcome!

Related topics:Woodsetts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice