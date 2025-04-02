Work starts on new village primary school in North Yorkshire
Funding has been provided to rebuild Michael Syddall Church of England Primary School, in Catterick Village, by the Department for Education through its School Rebuilding Programme.
The start of work was marked today (TUESDAY) by a visit to the school of one of the village’s oldest residents, 93-year-old Sheila Crick, who lives in the former schoolhouse.
She was accompanied on the visit by some of the youngest and oldest pupils from the school
Headteacher Alison McHarg said: “It’s been a long journey to get to this point but we’re now really excited that work has started.
“To have such wonderful facilities will be incredible for the children and for the local community.
“We are very grateful to local residents for their patience and all their support.”
The school is being built by Bowmer and Kirkland.
Senior staff were joined by a representative from the Department for Education at the visit.
Don Johansen, a director at Bowmer and Kirkland, said: “To get on site and get things moving is fantastic. It will reinvigorate the area.
“We’ve been involved with DfE for the last nine years and we look forward to continuing that relationship in the future.”
Plans for the new school were approved by North Yorkshire Council in November last year.
Councillors were told the new school would improve the opportunities for children, including SEN provision and sports facilities.
