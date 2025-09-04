A nursery for a private school in Yarm has been approved by Stockton Council.

Yarm School applied for planning permission to turn The Hermitage, an empty, two-storey, detached home dating back to the early 20th century, into a childcare facility.

The property will be for up to 68 children as part of the Yarm School site.

The plans include building a new one-storey brick “pavilion-style” extension with floor to ceiling windows and a glazed canopy, making a new outdoor play area, and demolishing two garages and widening vehicle access. The school said dedicated open-plan spaces would be tailored to different age groups, with the ground floor for two to three-year-olds and the first floor for babies under two.

An artist's impression of the proposed nursery at Yarm School. Picture: Yarm School.

Yarm Town Council supported the plan for the site at the junction of The Spital and Worsall Road, Yarm, which is surrounded by homes, High Street businesses, Yarm Medical Centre and allotment gardens. They said it would give the school “the opportunity to expand their facilities and will benefit the town”.

The plans are meant to meet demand following the government’s childcare expansion policy allowing 30 hours of funded nursery provision for working families. It will employ about 24 staff, with 18 parking bays.

“There is limited provision in the Yarm area and many parents have requested that Yarm School considers admitting younger children,” says a design statement from Yarm School and BCHN Architects. “Currently, the school takes five two-year-olds for one school term before they turn three years old.

“Nationally the demand has increased as parents who had used family support are seeking nursery provision now it is funded and are also increasing the hours children attend as places become funded.

“As well as increasing the local provision for families who need high quality childcare, the proposal will be beneficial for children who will attend Yarm School in the future to access the Yarm Nursery as this will allow for a very clear and smooth well managed transition for the children. The 0 – 3 years nursery will be of a high quality provision with outstanding facilities and levels of care from highly skilled staff, which will add to the economic growth of the area by employing approximately 24 staff members from the local area.

“Whilst the site lies outside of Yarm conservation area, the aim is to provide new high-quality accommodation which will have minimal impact on the adjacent historic town. The single-storey extension is not visible from The Spital apart from the entrance gates area, this is due to the mature vegetation around the perimeter of the site.

“The aim is to provide a new contemporary, high quality nursery accommodation for children aged three years and younger, which will be well-designed, spacious and robust.”

The council’s report says it was a “well-considered scheme” which would make “minimal intervention to the original structure” and would be “largely sympathetic to the existing dwelling and surrounding area”. It said trees would be removed but others would be planted and protected, and the plan would not harm nearby homes or businesses.

Queries and concerns were raised about traffic flow and the impact on the medical practice, but highways officers concluded there would be “no detrimental impact on highway safety”, and the plan was approved with conditions. When it is complete, the nursery will be open 7.30am to 6pm 50 weeks a year.

Yarm School headmaster Dr Huw Williams said previously: “We are excited to take this important step in expanding our early years provision with this new facility for children zero to three years old. Yarm has always been committed to providing an exceptional education from the very start of a child’s learning journey with us, and this new facility will allow us to extend that experience to even younger children.